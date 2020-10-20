NWA responding to landslides, flooding in St Andrew, St Catherine, St James

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says its teams are at this time working to restore access to a number of roads blocked by landslides in the parishes of St Andrew and St Catherine.

The agency said four corridors in St Andrew and one in St Catherine are affected.

The agency said equipment has been mobilised to clear the Williamsfield to Glengoffe stretch of road in St Catherine which is currently completely blocked.

It west rural St Andrew, the NWA noted that the Temple Hall road has been reduced to single lane traffic in the vicinity of the Clubhouse area, while the St Christopher to Glengoffe corridor is affected by landslides at Top Road.

The Golden Spring to Mount Airy roadway which was previously blocked has since been cleared, the agency reported.

Meanwhile, the agency said it is also aware of the uncomfortable driving condition of the roadway between 7 and 11 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew due to the deposit of washed down silt. It said there were plans to have the roadway cleaned following the morning peak traffic but noted that until then, motorists will face delays when using the corridor.

The NWA added that the Blue Diamond Drain in Rose Hall, St James — the source of flooding at the Riu Hotel this weekend — is currently being cleaned while similar works on the Chelsea drain in Irwin is set to begin shortly.

The agency said on the western end of the island, work crews are focused on addressing areas that were previously affected by flooding.