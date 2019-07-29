NWA restricts right turns from Grants Pen Ave onto Constant Spring Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has restricted right turns from Grants Pen Avenue onto Constant Spring Road with immediate effect.

NWA said the permanent traffic change is part of the its ongoing road and traffic management improvement project being undertaken along Constant Spring Road.

“As part of the overall upgrade, motorists entering the corridor will be restricted at a number of points to assist with the more efficient movement of traffic,” the agency said.

NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, explained that Grants Pen Avenue will now operate as a left in/left out only roadway.

“Motorists seeking to travel north from Grants Pen Avenue towards Manor Park, must turn right onto Constant Spring Road, travel south towards Shortwood Road, then use the traffic lights there to turnaround, and enter the northbound carriageway,” he added.

The NWA is also cautioning motorists against attempting to use the southbound lanes to travel north as this is very dangerous as well as illegal.

Works continue on other sections of the roadwork project with the aim to achieve practical completion by the end of its contract period in August, the NWA said.

The $US20-million Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP) project is now 72 per cent complete.