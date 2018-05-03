NWA says traffic delays likely on Red Hills Road this evening
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is warning that traffic delays are likely on a section of Red Hills Road between Lee's Food Fair and Calabar High School in St Andrew this evening.
Stephen Shaw, manager, communications and customer services at the NWA, says on-going paving works, which started earlier today, could possibly extend into drive time hours and so is notifying motorists that they may encounter delays when travelling through the area.
The section of the roadway, which was previously prepared for patching, is being overlaid to improve driving conditions and driver comfort, NWA says.
The works are being done at a cost of $6.5 million under the Government's $1.35-billion island-wide local rehabilitation and drainage improvement programme.
