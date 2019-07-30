NWA spending $27m to fix defective drain gratings in southeastern parishes
NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the programme, which will benefit the parishes of St Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, is primarily designed to improve safety and access at the targeted locations.
“To date, storm water drain gratings have been replaced at multiple locations in the Duhaney Park community and manhole covers rebuilt and installed along Waltham Park Road,” the agency noted.
Similar works are said to be scheduled to commence this week on Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of the Half-Way-Tree clock tower.
The NWA also stated that other areas slated for attention are the Spanish Town Road/Diamond Avenue intersection in St Andrew; Bob Marley Boulevard in Cooreville Gardens; Orange and King streets in downtown Kingston and Portmore Drive in St Catherine.
