NWA starts $15.8-m rehabilitation of Axe-and-Adze road in Hanover

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced the rehabilitation of the Axe-and-Adze road in Hanover, at a cost of $15 million.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the project entails reshaping and asphalting a stretch of approximately two kilometres and improvement of drainage systems.

The project, which is being executed by C and C Construction commenced in mid-August and is expected to be completed before year end.