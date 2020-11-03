NWA teams continue to clear roadways in eastern parishes

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says teams are working to restore access along a number of roadways in eastern parishes which have been impacted by landslides and flooding.

The NWA said in St Thomas, the corridors from Morant Bay to Port Morant, Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, Bath to Hordley, Hordley to Haining and Yallahs to Morant Bay at Pamphret, Belvedere and Roselle remain impassable due to flooding.

The agency said that material from a landslide and fallen tree is currently being cleared from the Morant Bay to Wilmington corridor in an effort to re-establish vehicular access.

In Portland, NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said efforts to clear drains to relieve flooding of the Folly Main road are being hampered by the rising sea tide.

He said the area will drain only when the rainfall subsides.

The agency said elsewhere in the parish, the Fellowship to Berrydale and Mt Hermon to Swift River roadways are impacted by landslides at multiple locations, reducing the roadway to single lane at those sections.

Temporary restoration and protective works are to be carried out at Chelsea and Silverstock to prevent the road embankment from breaking away further.

The NWA said activities to clear a major landslide along the Union Hill to Lambkin Hill roadway in St Mary is continuing. The roadway remains single lane. The Frankfurt to Gayle roadway in the vicinity of Labrinth has also been reduced to single lane traffic.

The NWA noted that both St Mary and Portland are still experiencing heavy rainfall and efforts to clean roadways and mitigate flooding are being hampered by loose, falling material and high tide.

Motorists are being cautioned against using roadways and bridges that might be flooded or travelling at high speeds on wet and heavily-silted roadways.