NWA to continue fixing Washington Boulevard tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) will be continuing road repair works along a section of Washington Boulevard, St Andrew tomorrow.
The NWA says the activities will be concentrated in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens and will affect the use of the extreme right and right turning lanes onto Duhaney Drive.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the works, which are scheduled to start at 10:00 am, should be completed within a four-hour window. He explains that this is the completion of final pavement works which started along the 400-meter section between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection last weekend.
The area was previously disturbed for the installation of National Water Commission water lines. The works undertaken by the NWA so far involve the backfilling and compaction of trenches dug for the water line works as well as the application of a first layer of asphalt.
The NWA says motorists may experience traffic delays as a result of tomorrow's planned works. The activities, however, should be completed ahead of evening peak traffic.
