NWA to undertake work on sections of Washington Blvd this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says it will be undertaking remedial pavement works along Washington Boulevard, between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection, this weekend.

According to the NWA, the works that will begin at 6:00 am tomorrow, December 12, will continue until Sunday evening, December 13.

The NWA said the activities will include the milling of the current surface which is scheduled for Saturday, while the paving of the roadway with asphaltic concrete is scheduled for Sunday.

The agency said motorists should prepare for delays during the period of work or use alternative routes.

The NWA urged motorists to be vigilant and to exercise caution while travelling along the roadway while the works are in progress.