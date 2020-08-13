NWA undertakes $1.7-m deck replacement on Ramble Bridge, St Thomas
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is in the middle of executing a four-day project to replace the deck of the Ramble Bridge in St Thomas.
In a statement today, communications and customer services manager, Stephen Shaw, said that the works will not impact the movement of traffic across the bridge.
The agency explained that the work is the continuation of a project which began last summer. Only half of the bridge's deck was replaced then, the agency said.
Shaw explained that the timber slabs are being replaced one at a time so as to allow motorists continued access. He assured motorists that the bridge is otherwise structurally sound.
According to the NWA, the works, valued at approximately $1.7 million, is expected to be completed this weekend.
It is one of a number of projects which form part of the agency's ongoing Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.
The agency is proposing to spend some $4 billion dollars under the programme on the rehabilitation of various classes of roadways, drains and bridge structures across the island.
