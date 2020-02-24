NWA urges extreme caution on Portland road

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution at this time.

According to the NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, the area is currently being impacted by rock fall with huge boulders falling onto the roadway in some instances.

The agency said one of its teams was able to clear the roadway of loose debris earlier this morning, but had to suspend these activities out of concern for the safety of workmen.

Motorists are being advised to remain alert and mute their car radios when travelling along the roadway.

It has been raining heavily in the area since the weekend.