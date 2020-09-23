NWA warns of breakaway on Vauxhall to Arcadia roadway

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who plan to travel along the Vauxhall to Arcadia roadway in north-east St Elizabeth to exercise extreme caution in the vicinity of Jointwood.

The agency said it was discovered earlier today that gabion baskets which hold the road embankment have failed. The roadway has been undermined as a result.

The affected section has been cordoned off and so motorists are only able to travel in a single lane in the area, the NWA said.

"A more extensive investigation of the breakaway is to be carried out and estimates for emergency repairs submitted.

Until approval is given for remedial works to be undertaken, motorists are to utilise a single lane when travelling in either direction," NWA said.

The Vauxhall to Arcadia road is most commonly used to travel between Magotty and Elderslie in St Elizabeth and is also a shorter route used to access St James.