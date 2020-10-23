NWA working to clear roadways on a priority basis

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is currently working to clear roadways on a priority basis, in an effort to reopen these corridors to vehicular traffic following rain-related landslides and flooding.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said the agency's efforts have been focused on the Shooters Hill and Bull Bay areas of east rural St Andrew, which have been impacted by severe flooding and washed down silt.

The NWA said it is also involved in an ongoing operation to clear a roadway in Shooters Hill to allow access to a site where an embankment fell onto a dwelling house in the community earlier today.

The agency said it will respond to other reported situations upon completing this effort, which it considers a priority at this time.

“As such landslides and fallen rocks will continue to impede movement along the Gordon Town Road at Craighead, as well as at Flamstead, Mavis Bank, Mt Lebanon and Dallas Castle in St Andrew,” the NWA said in its statement.

The Bartons to Ginger Ridge roadway in St Catherine at Connors and a section of the Mocho to Frankfield roadway in Clarendon are currently blocked by landslides.

So too are the Bath to Hordley, Morant River Bridge to Potosi and the Windsor Forest to Mahogany Vale roadways at Hagley's Gap in St Thomas.

The NWA also said that a number of roadways in eastern and central parishes which have been impacted to a lesser extent by flooding, washed down silt and fallen rocks, remain passable.

The agency however, urged drivers to proceed with caution.

Driving conditions along main roads affected by washed down silt will not return to normal until clean-up activities are completed, the NWA said.