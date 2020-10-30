NWA working to repair traffic signals across three parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is working to repair several traffic signals across Kingston, St James and Manchester that are currently out of operation.

The agency said it has begun the process of procuring the required equipment to begin the repairs.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the agency hopes to bring these signals back into operation in the shortest possible time. However, he urged motorists to proceed with caution until the repairs are done.

The affected areas in St James are Creek Street/St Clavers Street and St James Street/North Paradise. The affected areas in Kingston include, Oxford Road/Belmont Road, Tom Redcam Drive/Camp Road, Marcus Garvey Drive/Ninth Avenue, Old Hope Road/Eureka Road and Chesterfield Drive/Pacific Boulevard in Kingston.

The agency said the traffic signal at the Christiana bypass in Manchester is also out of operation.

The traffic equipment that controls these intersections has either sustained flood damage or has been put out of service as a result of electrical surges, the NWA said.

The agency reminded motorists that the junctions now operate as three and four-way stops with the motorist who approaches the location first having the right of way to enter the intersection.