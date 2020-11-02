NWA working to restore access along some Portland main roads
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says access along some roadways in Portland has been restricted as a result of the rains on the weekend.
The NWA said a breakaway at Silverstock along the Buff Bay to Whitehall roadway has reduced the location to single lane, which is only able to accommodate small vehicles.
The agency said large vehicles are being discouraged from using the roadway.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said other areas to which the parish team is now responding include the removal of boulders from the Muirton to Ecclesdown road in the vicinity of Reach.
He said a major drain in Buff Bay is also being cleared in order to reduce flooding along a section of the main road.
"Fallen trees, which earlier affected travel along sections of the roadway in St Margaret's Bay, are currently being removed,” the agency said.
The NWA said it will continue to monitor the state of roadways across the parish even as it responds to the current situations.
