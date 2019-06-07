NWA works scheduled for Camp Road on the weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it will be undertaking works on behalf of the National Water Commission (NWC) along a section of Camp Road, tomorrow, Saturday, June 8 and on Sunday, June 9.
The NWA said roadwork contractors China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) will be installing a conduit across Camp Road near the current entrance to the Jamaica Defence Force's (JDF) Headquarters to facilitate future works by the NWC to improve its water transmission systems in the area.
CHEC is currently undertaking works along Camp Road under a US$2.2 million dollar road reconstruction, drainage improvement and traffic management project. Doing the underground works for the NWC's planned future project now will eliminate the need to disturb the road surface once it is improved.
The agency outlined that this weekend's activities will be carried out between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. The pipe installation will be done across one driving lane at a time to allow single lane access at the location.
To avoid delays however, motorists may opt to use Marescaux and Arnold roads when travelling south on Camp Road from Tom Redcam Drive. Northbound motorists can also use both these roadways, as well as Caledonia Avenue to get back onto Tom Redcam Drive.
The Camp Road works are being done under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP). The project is now 40 per cent complete with sidewalk and boundary wall construction being wrapped up along Camp Road. A section of Arnold Road is also being rehabilitated as part of the overall works. The Camp Road project is on track to being delivered at the end of September 2019.
