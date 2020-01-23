NWA wrapping up $29 million road works in Port Royal
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is in the process of completing rehabilitation works valued at some $29 million in Port Royal as well as major roadways leading into the township.
The NWA said the infrastructural works, which commenced earlier this month, include drainage improvement, road repair and bushing activities.
Communication manager Stephen Shaw said in excess of 8000 square kilometres of rutted roadway have been repaired under the programme.
Shaw said other improvements made include the replacement of defective drain gratings along Canon, Cagway and Broad Streets, as well as Port Royal Road in the vicinity of the Norman Manley Airport. A fifth grating is to be replaced over a critical drain at New Street.
He said the works extended to the major access roads of Sir Florizel and Norman Manley Boulevards, Mountain View Avenue and Windward Road.
The NWA said the rehabilitation activities in Port Royal are scheduled to be wrapped up before the end of the month.
