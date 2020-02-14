NWC's St James parish office telephone lines down

ST JAMES, Jamaica —The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the public that telephone lines at its St James Parish Office and Customer Care Centre in Montego Bay are currently out of service.

The NWC is urging the public to contact its call centre toll free at 888-225-5692 for account and other service related queries.

Noting that the telephone service interruption has been reported to the service provider, the NWC said it will provide an update as soon as it is resolved.