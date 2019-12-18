NWC Marescaux Road and Morant Bay early closure

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that its Marescaux Road and Morant Bay commercial offices will be closed at 2:00 pm tomorrow, December 19.

NWC reminded customers that they can utilise the various bill payment agencies as well as the NWC's IPay portal on its website (https://online.nwcjamaica.com/).

The NWC apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused and assured customers that regular business hours will resume on Friday, December 20.