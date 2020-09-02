NWC Port Maria office to be closed on election day
ST MARY, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says its office at the civic centre at 2 Hodgson Street in Port Maria will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, September 3 due to election day activities on the building.
The NWC said the decision was taken in consideration of the welfare of its staff and the public and is in keeping with the guidelines provided by Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Operations at the location will reopen for regular business on Friday, September 4, at 8:30 am.
The agency said customer service queries are being facilitated via the NWC call centre at 888-225-5692; email, at customercare@nwc.com.jm; the NWC website -https://www.nwcjamaica.com; or on social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) via @nwcjam.
The commission said customers wishing to make payments may use any NWC office closest to them or any of the various payment agencies or online banking platforms.
