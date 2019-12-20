NWC Portmore office closed this Saturday

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising the public that its Portmore Commercial Office at Shop 1A Portmore Mall will not be open for business this Saturday, December 21.

NWC said the office will reopen for normal business at 8:30 am on Monday, December 23.

NWC said those with customer queries can contact the NWC Call Centre at 888-225-5692, e-mail customercare@nwc.com.jm or access the NWC website (https://www.nwcjamaica.com) or any of the company's social media pages.

Customers wishing to make payments can utilise the NWC's iPay portal https://online.nwcjamaica.com/ or any of the various bill payment agencies.