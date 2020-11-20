NWC Webchat, call centre services down

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that its Webchat and call centre services are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties with its Customer Suite system.

The NWC said the issue is expected to be resolved by 5:00pm today.

In the meantime, customers are urged to use the other communication channels to contact the commission such as the NWC website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com



The NWC said customers can also use the website to check their last bill amounts, view service disruptions as well as to find various other links for payments and general information.