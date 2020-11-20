NWC Webchat, call centre services down
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that its Webchat and call centre services are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties with its Customer Suite system.
The NWC said the issue is expected to be resolved by 5:00pm today.
In the meantime, customers are urged to use the other communication channels to contact the commission such as the NWC website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com
The NWC said customers can also use the website to check their last bill amounts, view service disruptions as well as to find various other links for payments and general information.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy