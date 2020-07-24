NWC adjusts Corporate Area supply time

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The National Water Commission (NWC) says that due to the ongoing drought, adjustments have been made to the supply times for persons supplied by the Mona Treatment Plant.

Corporate Public Relations Manager at NWC, Andrew Cannon, said that “since July 20, there has been a reduction in the daily supply time from 16 hours to 12 hours daily for customers who are served by the Mona Treatment Plant.”

He said that with the adjustment, customers may experience low water pressure or complete lock-off during the restricted period.

“The restriction starts at 6:00 pm with restoration commencing 5:00 am the next day. Affected areas include sections of Mona Heights, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Lady Musgrave Road, sections of Harbour View, Cross Roads, Cassia Park Road, Mountain View Avenue, sections of Half-Way -Tree, Waterloo Road, Ravinia, Devon Square, Upper Maxfield Avenue, sections of New Kingston, Hagley Park Road, Beverly Hills and downtown Kingston,” he said.

Canon said that the adjustment to the supply time is necessary to maintain water supply at an acceptable level.

“As the nation goes through this challenging period, the NWC is imploring everyone to adhere to the Prohibition Order and make conservation a habit. We prefer our customers to comply rather than be faced with the possibility of prosecution,” he said.

In the meantime, the NWC said there will be no changes to the current regulations that are in effect for those areas served by the Constant Spring Treatment Plant. Customers will remain on 12-hour supply cycles.

As of July 20, the Mona Dam was at 35.9 per cent capacity and the Hermitage Dam at 30 per cent capacity.