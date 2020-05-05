NWC advises of 7-day water supply disruption in sections of St Catherine
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Water supply will be disrupted in sections of St Catherine for a period of seven days to facilitate works at the Jericho Pumping Station, advises the National Water Commission (NWC).
The plant will be taken out of operation between Sunday, May 10 and Saturday, May 16 to facilitate a team in carrying out a "step and time testing" exercise on a new well at the facility.
According to the NWC, the exercise is necessary for the completion of current upgrading works being undertaken for additional water to be brought into the system.
Customers served by the facility will experience a disruption in their regular water supply but a temporary piped supply schedule will be implemented to service the affected areas during the period, said NWC.
It also urged residents to still store water for use where possible.
Water Supply Schedule
Sunday - White House Housing Scheme, Charliemount, Cotton Piece and York Street.
Monday and Tuesday - Ewarton Proper and Orangefield District.
Wednesday- Mount Rosser, Ivy District and Bennett Shop.
Wednesday and Thursday- White House Housing Scheme, Charliemount, Cotton Piece and York Street.
Saturday - Ewarton Proper and Orangefield District.
Water will be trucked to Orangefield (not district) during the disruption period
