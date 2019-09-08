NWC announces scheduled supply for Eastwood Park, Cassia Park areas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that water supply regulations are now in effect for Eastwood Park and Cassia Park areas.

NWC, in a news release this morning, said the areas are scheduled to receive water from 6:00 pm on Saturdays until 6:00 pm on Sundays, however, network problems encountered while supplying another area forced the delay in the scheduled supply time.

“Based on the adjustment, the lower sections of the Eastwood Park Gardens and surroundings should start receiving supply by 11: 00 am and subsequently to the upper sections as the supply gradually increases,” the NWC said.

Communities to be affected are: Cassia Park, Cassia Glades, Moreton Park and Roads leading off, Eastwood Park Gardens, Upper Section of Dumbarton, Sandringham, Burlington, Cranbourne and Westminster Avenues

“The NWC apologises to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused and seeks to assure them that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.”