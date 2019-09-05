NWC announces scheduled water supply for Portmore
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising customers in Portmore communities that it has implemented a water supply regulation until further notice.
NWC said this is as a result of a decline in water supply inflows to Portmore.
The entity said that there is presently a shortfall due to the existing demand in Portmore and the serious water shortage in the Kingston and St Andrew Metropolitan area.
The interim measures took effect yesterday and are being implemented to provide a more consistent supply on a scheduled basis to communities across the Municipality that are now experiencing fluctuating water supply and reduced pressures, NWC said.
“Residents are therefore being encouraged to observe the new service times and to store water for use during the periods of outage. The NWC also seeks to assure the community that normal supply times will be restored once the operating conditions are favourable to do so.
“Customers are being assured that work is now ongoing to rehabilitate the Goshen Pen facility which will improve the volume of water supply being conveyed into Portmore. The Plant was vandalised several months ago and is now undergoing significant work to restore operations,” NWC said.
NWC said West Cumberland, Greater Portmore to Include: Daytona, Monza, Silverstone, Portmore Pines, 1 North, 2 North and 3 North 2 East to 7 East and 2 West to 8 West will receive service between the hours of 6:00 pm and 12:00 am.
Hellshire Communities to include: Johnson Hill, Upper Fort, Canon Ridge, Edgehill, Sandhills, Cave Hill and surroundings, in the meantime, will receive service between the hours of 4:00 am and 4:00 pm.
