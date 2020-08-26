NWC calls on Jamaicans to adhere to prohibition order
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is calling on citizens to adhere to the prohibition order, despite the increase in water levels at the two major catchment systems in the Corporate Area.
“The systems remain far below optimum levels, despite the moderate improvements as a result of the torrential rains that have been impacting the island over the past several days. Customers must still be diligent in their conservation efforts,” Corporate Public Relations Manager Andrew Canon said.
Canon outlined that under the prohibition order, water must be used for essential purposes only and a breach of the order can lead to people being arrested and charged.
“It is necessary that the restrictions remain in effect, as the NWC has to continue its proactive management of the nation's water supply in light of the continuing demand for water to help fight the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Canon pointed out that there is not an automatic increase in water supply after a period of heavy rains due to several factors, including extremely high turbidity.
“At the moment, there are high turbidity levels associated with inflows to the Mona Reservoir, affecting water production output at both the Mona and Hope Treatment Plants, resulting in a reduction in water distribution from both facilities,” he shared.
He assured that the NWC work crew is in the process of clearing turbidity that has also affected the Great River Treatment Plant.
The Hermitage Dam, which was at 38 per cent of its capacity on Friday, August 21, was at 53.2 per cent as at Monday, August 24, while the Mona reservoir is now at 33 per cent of its capacity, which represents a slight rise from last Friday's 28.9 per cent.
