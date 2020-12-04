NWC census mapping continues in Hanover, St James
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says its customer census mapping project will continue in Hanover and St James beginning tomorrow.
The NWC said the project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices.
According to the NWC, the information will be used in its continuous service improvement efforts.
The commission said the project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints, and better customer service.
Project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:30 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.
The NWC said activities will begin in the following communities in Hanover tomorrow:
- Montpelier Road
- Wells Lane
- Barbican
- Pumpkin Bottom
- Kenilworth
Activities begin this weekend in the following communities in St James:
- West Gate Hills
- Moore Park
- Content
- Adelphi
- Irwin Point
- Meadows of Irwin
- Fairfield
- West Avenue
- Cassia
- Stennett Close
*December 7-13, 2020
- Rose Heights
- Farm Heights
- Mango Walk
- Mango Country Club
-Vernie Drive
- Leaders Avenue
- Norwood
- Hendon
- Norwood Housing Scheme
- Montego Heights
- Montego Hills.
