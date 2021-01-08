NWC commences next phase of Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement project
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be undertaking the next phase of the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement project by commencing the Waltham to Perth pipeline project in Manchester on Monday.
The NWC said the project is set to last for six months. According to the commission, through its contractor, Jamaica Drip Irrigation Limited, it will be installing two kilometres of 250mm (10”) ductile iron pipeline from the Waltham and Perth Road intersection along Waltham Road; through Perthland Drive, terminating at the National Housing Trust (NHT) Perth development tank.
The commission warned that during project works, there may be some dust, noise and traffic nuisances. However, it said all necessary measures will be implemented to minimise these effects.
The NWC said upon completion, the project will result in an improvement of water supply to the community of Perth and its environs, as well as the wider Greater Mandeville area.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy