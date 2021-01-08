NWC commences next phase of Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement project

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be undertaking the next phase of the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement project by commencing the Waltham to Perth pipeline project in Manchester on Monday.

The NWC said the project is set to last for six months. According to the commission, through its contractor, Jamaica Drip Irrigation Limited, it will be installing two kilometres of 250mm (10”) ductile iron pipeline from the Waltham and Perth Road intersection along Waltham Road; through Perthland Drive, terminating at the National Housing Trust (NHT) Perth development tank.

The commission warned that during project works, there may be some dust, noise and traffic nuisances. However, it said all necessary measures will be implemented to minimise these effects.

The NWC said upon completion, the project will result in an improvement of water supply to the community of Perth and its environs, as well as the wider Greater Mandeville area.