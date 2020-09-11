NWC conducting customer satisfaction survey

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has engaged the services of Blue Dot Insights to conduct an islandwide customer satisfaction survey.

The NWC said the survey is set to begin in the week of September 14.

The commission said the data will be used to gauge the satisfaction level of the services offered to its customers.

According to the NWC, the survey will involve online, telephone calls or in office face-to-face customer contact and will be carried out Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.