NWC conducting customer satisfaction survey
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has engaged the services of Blue Dot Insights to conduct an islandwide customer satisfaction survey.
The NWC said the survey is set to begin in the week of September 14.
The commission said the data will be used to gauge the satisfaction level of the services offered to its customers.
According to the NWC, the survey will involve online, telephone calls or in office face-to-face customer contact and will be carried out Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy