NWC contact centre telephone line temporarily unavailable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says the telephone line to its contact centre is temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties.

The company said it is currently working closely with the service provider to have the situation corrected in the shortest possible time.

In the interim, the company said customers should utilise the other communication channels available to them including web chat via the NWC’s website at http://www.nwcjamaica.com, via email at customercare@nwc.com.jm and using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The company further noted that its website can be used to check last bill amounts, view service disruptions and find various other links for payments and general information.