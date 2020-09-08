NWC continues service improvement efforts

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be continuing its customer census mapping project in St James.

This project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices. The NWC said the data will be used in its continuous service improvement efforts.

“The project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service,” the commission said.

It said project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:30 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, in the following areas:

September 8 – 13, 2020- • Bogue Hill - • Reading/Reading Heights • Belmont/Anchovy • Content/Anchovy • Tower Hill • Wiltshire/Anchovy

September 14 -21, 2020 - • Cotton Tree/Anchovy • Eden/Lethe • Rock Pleasant • Childermas • Cajun Corner/Anchovy

September 22 – 30, 2020 - • Fairview • Alice Eldemire Drive • Sagicor Complex • Freeport/Freeport Shopping Centre • Guinep Way • Howard Cooke Highway • Catherine Hall Commercial Complex