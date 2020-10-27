NWC corporate office phone lines down

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that the telephone lines 876-929-5430-5 for its corporate office at 28-48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston, are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties.

The company said it is working with its telecommunication provider to have the problem corrected in the shortest possible time and advised that in the interim, customers may contact other branch offices islandwide or use its website http://www.nwcjamaica.com or email address customercare@nwc.com.jm.

"Customers may also use the website for checking their last bill amounts, view service disruptions as well as access various other links for payments and general information," NWC said.

"In addition, customers may connect with the NWC via our social media platforms; Facebook; Twitter; and Instagram," the company said.