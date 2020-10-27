NWC corporate office phone lines down
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that the telephone lines 876-929-5430-5 for its corporate office at 28-48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston, are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties.
The company said it is working with its telecommunication provider to have the problem corrected in the shortest possible time and advised that in the interim, customers may contact other branch offices islandwide or use its website http://www.nwcjamaica.com or email address customercare@nwc.com.jm.
"Customers may also use the website for checking their last bill amounts, view service disruptions as well as access various other links for payments and general information," NWC said.
"In addition, customers may connect with the NWC via our social media platforms; Facebook; Twitter; and Instagram," the company said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy