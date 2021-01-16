NWC customer information system unavailable tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that system maintenance works slated for tomorrow will require the shutdown of the utility's customer information system from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The NWC said as a result of the works, customers seeking to contact the NWC Call Centre, Webchat facility or email platforms, will not be able to access information on their accounts such as balance updates, payment information or related details.

The company also said that customers logging account related complaints may also experience some challenges.

“However every effort will be made to facilitate leak reports, general inquires and emergency reports,” the NWC said in a statement.

In addition, the company said, customers will be able to utilise the online payment platform, but they may encounter some challenges with balance queries.

The NWC said that full access will be restored once the upgrade work is completed.