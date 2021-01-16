NWC customer information system unavailable tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that system maintenance works slated for tomorrow will require the shutdown of the utility's customer information system from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.
The NWC said as a result of the works, customers seeking to contact the NWC Call Centre, Webchat facility or email platforms, will not be able to access information on their accounts such as balance updates, payment information or related details.
The company also said that customers logging account related complaints may also experience some challenges.
“However every effort will be made to facilitate leak reports, general inquires and emergency reports,” the NWC said in a statement.
In addition, the company said, customers will be able to utilise the online payment platform, but they may encounter some challenges with balance queries.
The NWC said that full access will be restored once the upgrade work is completed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy