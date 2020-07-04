NWC customers in Sherbourne, Stony Hill to be supplied on alternate days

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says beginning today, July 4, the supply of water to customers served by the Seaview Treatment Plant in St Andrew will be adjusted.

According to the NWC, based on this revised schedule, customers within the Stony Hill and Sherbourne areas are scheduled to be served on alternate days.

The company added that the daily regulation will commence at 6:00am and will remain in effect until 8:00pm.

Following the close of each supply time, the overnight period will be utilised to rebuild storage levels for supply to the next scheduled area.



Schedule for areas to be supplied:



Saturday, July 4, from 6:00am- 8:00pm Sherbourne Heights, Panton Road and off roads, Diamond Road and roads leading off, Wireless Station road and off roads, Kingswood Road and off roads, Manning's Hill and off roads, Golden Spring, Upper Old Stony Hill Road, Ardon Close, Mount Salus and off roads and Peer Hill.



Sunday, July 5, from 6:00am- 8:00pm

Airy Castle Road, Seaview Road, Brooks Level Road, Boone Hall, Hermitage Dam Road, Montgomery Road, Lipscombe Road, Tommy Hill, Mount Ogle, Lawrence Tavern, Bridgemount, Golden Spring, Temple Hall



The NWC said the alternate days of supply will continue until further notice.

The commission said these regulations have become necessary because of a decline in production levels at the Seaview Treatment plant, attributable to the worsening dry spell.

Earlier this week, the NWC published its production figures for June which showed a 50 per cent decline from the normal output levels of 2.8 million gallons per day.

“At the reduced levels, the ability to supply all customers during their original service times has been severely impacted – resulting in unplanned disruptions and low pressures within the network,” the statement said.