NWC implements revised water trucking for St Mary schools, communities

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the citizens of St Mary that a revised trucking schedule has been implemented to augment the supply of water to several schools and communities in the parish impacted by the present drought conditions. 

According to Regional Manager North East, Richard Williams, the revision of the schedule became necessary with the resumption of schools, as the Commission needed to place them on a precise supply regiment.  

The listed schools, Williams stated will be supplied on Mondays and he is also encouraging residents to observe their trucking supply times and to manage their usage effectively, until their next scheduled date.

Water trucking supply schedule as follows:

Week 1 (Sept 1-7)

MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Richmond Prison, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary.

TUESDAY: Orange River Housing Scheme, Richmond Main Road from Bridge, Adventist Church Road

WEDNESDAY: Zion Hill

THURSDAY: Fraserwood, Richmond Prison, Hopewell, Blood Lane

FRIDAY: Davis Town, Rock Hill, Valley Bush, Pastor Collins Street

Week 2 (Sept 8-14)

MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Richmond Prison, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary.

TUESDAY: Cambridge, Days Mountain, Hamilton Mountain

WEDNESDAY: Free Hill /Oxford

THURSDAY: Belfield Pen/Line, Macka Hill, Richmond Prison

FRIDAY: Belfield Pen/Line, Macka Hill, Sandside, Grey Street, Church Street

Week 3 (Sept 15-21)

MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Richmond Prison, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary.

TUESDAY: Albion Mountain, Trinity Land, Thompson Town, Habitat Scheme, Roslyn Road, Top Albion Mountain

WEDNESDAY: Albion Mountain, Trinity Land, Thompson Town, Habitat Scheme, Roslyn Road, Top Albion Mountain

THURSDAY: Albion Mountain, Trinity Land, Thompson Town, Habitat Scheme, Roslyn Road, Top Albion Mountain, Richmond Prison

FRIDAY: Mt Resolution, Tremolsworth, Cemetery Road, Mosquito Hole

Week 4 (Sept 22-28)

MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary, Richmond Prison.

TUESDAY: Orange River Housing Scheme, Richmond Main Road from Bridge, Adventist Church Road

WEDNESDAY: Zion Hill

THURSDAY: Fraserwood, Richmond Prison, Hopewell, Blood Lane

FRIDAY: Davis Town, Rock Hill, Valley Bush, Pastor Collins Street

