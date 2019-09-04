NWC implements revised water trucking for St Mary schools, communities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the citizens of St Mary that a revised trucking schedule has been implemented to augment the supply of water to several schools and communities in the parish impacted by the present drought conditions.
According to Regional Manager North East, Richard Williams, the revision of the schedule became necessary with the resumption of schools, as the Commission needed to place them on a precise supply regiment.
The listed schools, Williams stated will be supplied on Mondays and he is also encouraging residents to observe their trucking supply times and to manage their usage effectively, until their next scheduled date.
Water trucking supply schedule as follows:
Week 1 (Sept 1-7)
MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Richmond Prison, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary.
TUESDAY: Orange River Housing Scheme, Richmond Main Road from Bridge, Adventist Church Road
WEDNESDAY: Zion Hill
THURSDAY: Fraserwood, Richmond Prison, Hopewell, Blood Lane
FRIDAY: Davis Town, Rock Hill, Valley Bush, Pastor Collins Street
Week 2 (Sept 8-14)
MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Richmond Prison, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary.
TUESDAY: Cambridge, Days Mountain, Hamilton Mountain
WEDNESDAY: Free Hill /Oxford
THURSDAY: Belfield Pen/Line, Macka Hill, Richmond Prison
FRIDAY: Belfield Pen/Line, Macka Hill, Sandside, Grey Street, Church Street
Week 3 (Sept 15-21)
MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Richmond Prison, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary.
TUESDAY: Albion Mountain, Trinity Land, Thompson Town, Habitat Scheme, Roslyn Road, Top Albion Mountain
WEDNESDAY: Albion Mountain, Trinity Land, Thompson Town, Habitat Scheme, Roslyn Road, Top Albion Mountain
THURSDAY: Albion Mountain, Trinity Land, Thompson Town, Habitat Scheme, Roslyn Road, Top Albion Mountain, Richmond Prison
FRIDAY: Mt Resolution, Tremolsworth, Cemetery Road, Mosquito Hole
Week 4 (Sept 22-28)
MONDAY: Carron Hall Primary, St Mary Technical Campus 1&2, Zion Hill Primary, Martin Primary, St Mary High, Brimmervale High, Jacks River Primary, Jacks River Basic, Clonmel Primary And Junior High, Albion Mountain Primary, Fellowship All Age, Ramble Primary, Richmond Prison.
TUESDAY: Orange River Housing Scheme, Richmond Main Road from Bridge, Adventist Church Road
WEDNESDAY: Zion Hill
THURSDAY: Fraserwood, Richmond Prison, Hopewell, Blood Lane
FRIDAY: Davis Town, Rock Hill, Valley Bush, Pastor Collins Street
