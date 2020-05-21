NWC implements water supply schedule for sections of St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) has reintroduced a water supply schedule for sections of St Andrew that are serviced by the Constant Spring Treatment Plant.

The NWC said the adjustment is a result of on-going monitoring of the water supply system in a bid to provide regular service, at prescribed pressures during the supply times.

The NWC noted that a lack of rainfall over the past few months has caused a significant reduction in inflows to the plant.

The commission said that the inflows for this month have also been less than the average volumes for previous years.

“If this trends continues, the NWC is expecting that the storage levels will be further depleted, hence the need for restrictions at this time,” the commission said in a statement.

Areas above West Kings's House Road intersection will be served in the daytime from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. This includes:

Constant Spring Road, Contact Spring Gardens, Constant Spring Grove, Central Avenue, Manor Park, Shortwood Road, Whitehall Gardens, Red Hills Road, Queensborough, Queensbury, Hughenden, Havendale, Camperdown Terrace, Mannings Hill road and roads leading off, Arlene Gardens, Roehampton, Meadowbrook, Valentine Gardens, Calabar Mews, Ziaden Gardens, State Gardens, Molynes Road- from Perkins Boulevard to intersection with Washington Boulevard sections of Patrick City, sections of Pembroke Hall, sections of Duhaney Park.

Areas below the West Kings House Road intersection will be served at night-time from 6:00pm to 6:00 am. This includes:

Cassia Park, Hagley Park, Maxfield Avenue, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road- from Eastwood park Road (Half Way Tree) to Washington Boulevard, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, sections of Waltham Park Road, sections downtown Kingston including Trench Town, Jones Town, Denham Town and Rose Town