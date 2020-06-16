NWC installs new meters across Kingston and St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has installed water meters capable of facilitating automated meter reading (AMR) across Kingston and St Andrew.

According to the NWC the meter readers can, therefore, utilise 'walk-by' or 'drive-by' reading methods to gather data.

The commission said as a result some customers may observe that meter readers do not enter their premises to obtain meter readings.

In addition to having automated reading capabilities, the NWC said the new meters should allow for more precise recording of water used, and better data management and analysis, which will result in improved efficiency.

“Customers will also benefit from an easy to read digital display that they can use to detect leaks,” the NWC said.

The NWC signed a contractual agreement in 2017 with Diehl Metering of Germany to procure 450,000 meters to be installed over a five-year period, from 2018-2022.