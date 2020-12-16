NWC introduces 24-hour interactive call system

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says starting tomorrow, automatic call distribution and interactive voice response systems will be available when customers call the contact centre.

According to NWC, when customers dial the commission's toll-free number, they will now be taken through a series of choices that allow them to access information and options.

Such information and options include account balance, making payments using telephone banking, and known water supply disruptions.

“This new telephone interactive system is a game changer in addressing the queries from customers. Whereas persons are ordinarily placed in a queue to be answered by contact centre representatives, the new system will take callers directly to the series of options after they dial the toll free number,” the agency said.

The NWC said that the system has the possibility to resolve more than 50 per cent of the calls usually received at the contact centre at any time of the day or night without speaking to a representative – depending on a caller's preference.

The implementation of this new self-service interactive voice response system will be available to callers 24 hours per day.