NWC invests $45m to rehabilitate Cornwall Beach Sewage Facility
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it invested approximately $45 million to complete rehabilitation works at the Cornwall Beach Wastewater Pumping Station in Montego Bay.
According to the NWC, the project, which was officially completed in June, included the procurement and installation of three new pumps, a standby generator, as well as renovation of the plant building.
“As a result, business owners, residents and tourists are now experiencing improved sewage service along the second city's popular corridor,” the commission said in a statement.
Vice President of Operations at NWC, Kevin Kerr, said, “this is a part of the push by the National Water Commission to increase the efficiency and reliability of its facilities. We are not only ensuring the satisfaction and safety of our customers and public at large but to doing our part in protecting the environment
Curtis Thomas, the agency's maintenance manager for the western division, added, “we are proud to reveal that the works have resulted in us now operating a state of the art remote facility which is now more resilient even in the case of a power outage.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy