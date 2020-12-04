NWC invests $45m to rehabilitate Cornwall Beach Sewage Facility

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it invested approximately $45 million to complete rehabilitation works at the Cornwall Beach Wastewater Pumping Station in Montego Bay.

According to the NWC, the project, which was officially completed in June, included the procurement and installation of three new pumps, a standby generator, as well as renovation of the plant building.

“As a result, business owners, residents and tourists are now experiencing improved sewage service along the second city's popular corridor,” the commission said in a statement.

Vice President of Operations at NWC, Kevin Kerr, said, “this is a part of the push by the National Water Commission to increase the efficiency and reliability of its facilities. We are not only ensuring the satisfaction and safety of our customers and public at large but to doing our part in protecting the environment

Curtis Thomas, the agency's maintenance manager for the western division, added, “we are proud to reveal that the works have resulted in us now operating a state of the art remote facility which is now more resilient even in the case of a power outage.”