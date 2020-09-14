NWC lifts restrictions for much of Corporate Area

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that effective immediately, water restrictions imposed on customers served by the Constant Spring Water Treatment plant are suspended.

The company said this follows the continuous rainfall over the past few weeks, which has resulted in an increase in stream flows in the Wag Water watershed area and improved storage levels at Hermitage Dam.

According to the NWC, as of today, Monday, September 14, the Hermitage Dam is at a water capacity of 98 per cent.

The areas no longer under restriction regulations are; Constant Spring Road, Constant Spring Gardens, Constant Spring Grove, Central Avenue, Manor Park, Shortwood Road, White Hall Gardens, Red Hills Road, Queensborough, Queensbury, Hughenden, Havendale, Camperdown Terrace, Manning's Hill Road and roads leading off, Arlene Gardens, Roehampton, Meadowbrook, Valentine Gardens, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Molynes Road (from Perkins Boulevard to the intersection with Washington Boulevard) , sections of Patrick City, sections of Pembroke Hall, sections of Duhaney Park, Cassia Park, Hagley Park, Maxfied Avenue, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road – from Eastwood Park Road (Half-Way Tree) to Washington Boulevard, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, sections of Waltham Park Road, and sections of downtown Kingston, including Trench Town, Jones Town, Denham Town and Rose Town.

The NWC had implemented 12-hour supply cycles to the areas situated above and below the intersection of West King's House and Constant Spring roads. The company said this was necessary given the adverse effect of the prolonged dry period, as there was a significant drop in supply at the facility.

The company said, however, that despite the lifting of restrictions, there may be brief interruptions in supply as the NWC is also carrying out major rehabilitation work on the 5.5-million gallon treated water reservoirs located on the Constant Spring compound.

The company encouraged customers to continue to conserve water despite the improved inflows.

Regulations currently in effect for customers served by the Mona Water Treatment Plant will remain in force.