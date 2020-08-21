NWC mapping project moves to St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be conducting its Customer Census Mapping Project in the parish of St James beginning Monday.
According to the NWC, the project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices.
The commission said the digital information will be used to continue its service improvement efforts.
“The project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service,” the NWC said in a statement.
The commission said project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 am and 7:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.
In the first phase of activities in the parish, targeted areas will include:
• Guava Walk
• Rhyne Drive
• Clarridge Hall
• Spring Garden
NWC is encouraging the public to cooperate with field representatives, who will be properly identified.
The Customer Census Mapping Project is expected to continue for a few months in St James as it moves across the entire island.
Customer Census Mapping has already been completed in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann and Trelawny.
