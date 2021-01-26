NWC pays out $685,000 for standard breaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission has paid out $685,000 to its customers for breaches of the Guaranteed Standards during the April – June 2020, and July – September 2020 quarters, according to the Office of Utilities Regulation's (OUR) latest Quarterly Performance Report.

The NWC's compliance report indicated that 583 breaches were committed during this quarter, with potential compensation of approximately $2.2 million to affected customers. However, the report said actual payments amounted to $685,000 or 32 per cent of total potential payments.

The regulatory body noted that the remaining 68 per cent of total potential payments not made, represented those breaches for which the required claim forms were not submitted for validation.

The OUR said NWC reported a 23 per cent reduction in breaches when compared to the preceding quarter.

The Guaranteed Standards with the highest incidents of breaches for the NWC were access/service connection, meter installation and estimated bills, which represented 93 per cent of total breaches and potential payments, the body said.

According to the OUR, the NWC had again applied for the suspension of five of its Guaranteed Standards but was denied as the body said the continued suspension of standards “does not benefit the NWC's customers”.

Between April 1 and June 30, 2020, the OUR approved the suspension of four standards.