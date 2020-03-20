NWC pledges no disconnections during COVID-19 outbreak

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As part of the national effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that customers have adequate water supply to carry out effective hygiene practices, the National Water Commission (NWC) said there will be no disconnection of water supply during the period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The commission is, however, encouraging customers to pay their bills on time.

The NWC also says it will be closing its Portmore commercial office on Saturday, March 21.

The NWC said its other commercial offices will also be closed starting Monday, March 23.

The closures, which are in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica, will be for one week, after which there will be a review to determine if there should be a change in policy.

The commission said customers should utilise all alternative methods to address business related matters. These include bill payments, which can be done online or at suitable alternative locations.

The NWC said customers should also utilise the following numbers:

Kingston and St Andrew location at 4 Marescaux Road - 876-929-3540;

St James location at Lower Bevin Avenue - 876-940-4447;

St Catherine location at Shop 1A Portmore Mall - 876-998-8148;

Clarendon location at 27A Manchester Ave, May Pen - 876-902-5781-2;

Westmoreland location at 18 Rose Street, Savanna-la Mar - 876-955-3068.

The NWC said for customers who are of an older demographic, the commission will provide the necessary support.