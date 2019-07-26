NWC rations water supply in sections of St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising residents in the Mona/Papine area of St Andrew that a rationing in the supply of water will be undertaken in the face of the ongoing drought.

The NWC noted that there has been a significant decline in inflows to the Hope water supply system and the Mona Reservoir, with approximately 32 per cent of its storage capacity, is at critically low levels which will negatively impact the company's ability to augment the shortfalls within the Hope network.

As a result, it is said the new measures are being explored to serve targeted areas on specific days in a bid to ensure that each community receives some level of service.

Water supply will be distributed as follows:

· Hope Pastures- Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4:00 am to 6:00 pm

· Gordon Town- Tuesdays and Fridays between 4:00 am to 6:00 pm

· Kintyre- Thursdays and Sundays between 4:00 am to 6:00 pm

· Mona Heights, Elletson Flats, Tavern, Golding Avenue, Golding Circle- Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays Between 4:00 am and 6:00 pm

· Manley Avenue - Tuesdays and Fridays Between 2:00pm to 10:00pm

Residents are being encouraged by the NWC to observe the new service times and to store water for use during the lock-off periods.