NWC refutes claim of 6-month wait for water in Haughton district, St Elizabeth
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is refuting claims that residents of Haughton district in St Elizabeth will have to wait for another six months before they can get piped water.
According to a statement this afternoon from NWC, the Newton Pumping Station, which serves the community, has been in operation since Monday, March 23.
The company explained that service delivery from the facility was affected by electro-mechanical problems which resulted in the pump being taken out of operation for repairs which caused a lack of piped water for the period September 2019 to January 2020.
The commission said the deep well was rehabilitated between December 6 to 21 last year and was commissioned on January 3, 2020 to serve the communities.
The NWC noted, however, that there was a service disruption from March 15 to 22 due to turbidity problems with the well-source but said water was trucked to the affected communities.
