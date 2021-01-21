NWC rolls out new interactive voice response system to improve customer service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) has announced that it recently implemented an Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, to improve its customer service when persons call its Contact Centre.

“When persons dial the NWC's toll-free number, they will now be taken through a series of choices that allow them to access information and options. Such information and options include: account balance; making payments using telephone banking and known water supply disruptions,” Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Andrew Canon, said.

Canon shared that the implementation of the system is a game-changer in addressing queries from customers.

“Whereas persons are normally placed in a queue to be answered by a representative, the new system will take callers directly to a series of options after they dial the toll-free number. The system eliminates the need to visit our offices to query some matters, saving customers time and energy,” he noted.

The new system is expected to resolve more than 50 per cent of the calls usually received by the NWC Contact Centre without the intervention of a representative — depending on the caller's preference.

“The integration of this system is in keeping with the Government's advice that persons minimise the time spent in business places to contain the spread of the coronavirus but more so the NWC's Corporate Objective 'to constantly improve customer service and make it easier for customers to communicate with the enterprise,” Canon highlighted.

He said that the new self-service interactive voice response system came on stream December 17, 2020, and will be available to callers 24 hours per day.

Meanwhile, Canon is urging customers to utilise the new system and familiarise themselves with their customer number as the account number is required to interact with the system.

The toll-free number for the NWC is: 888-225-5692.

— JIS