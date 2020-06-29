NWC say forest fires, landslides to cause some water lock-offs today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says forest fires and landslides in some areas of East Rural St Andrew have dislocated several sections of pipelines on the Sugar Loaf Gravity System network.

According to the NWC, a restoration timeline for the facility will be provided once an assessment of the damages is completed.

The NWC said areas that will be affected are: Sugar Loaf, Penfield, sections of Cameron Hill.

The commission apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruption in service.