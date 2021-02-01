NWC says Portland sewage overflow caused by grease blockage

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says the sewage overflow on Harbour Street in Port Antonio, Portland was as a result of a blockage in the utility's sewer network caused by grease entering the network from an existing customer.

The company said the source of this was oils and fats, which flowed from a restaurant. It noted that there was neglect on the part of the restaurant owner to attend to and remove the grease before discharge to the sewer and thus impeded the flow of sewage.

The blockage was, however, cleared by the NWC's wastewater team, and the affected areas cleaned and disinfected.

The company's statement follows a picture showing sewage overflow in Portland that was published in the Jamaica Observer on Friday with the title “MESSY”. The company said the issues highlighted in the publication can be traced to and are linked to bad public practices.

“The NWC is always concerned about how the improper collection, treatment and disposal of sewage affects our valued customers and the environment. To this end, we have consistently encouraged citizens to desist from carrying out various activities that overload and clog the utility's sewerage infrastructure,” the entity said in a press release.

It said some of these actions include: channelling excess storm water in manholes which don't have the capacity to deal with the additional load; flushing non-biodegradable items such as sanitary napkins and cigarettes; and causing too much grease to enter sinks and sewers.

The incident is a timely reminder that under no circumstance should grease or oil be allowed to enter the sewer network in accordance with the stipulated conditions of services in the agreement between our customers and ourselves, NWC commented.

It said it also demonstrates that restaurant owners and managers must ensure that there is regular cleaning of their grease traps to prevent occurrences of this nature.

The company further explained that in the case of medical waste, as well as sewage from industrial and chemical processes, pre-treatment is mandated to ensure that the NWC sewers only receive 'fresh', non-septic sewage, which is similar in characteristics to that of domestic waste.

Meanwhile, the NWC said residents of Port Antonio should note that the company has a fully operational sewerage network that produces effluent which conforms to the standards prescribed by National Environment and Planning Agency and the other public health regulators.

“They are encouraged to get connected to this network, as it is more reliable, environmentally safe and efficient,” the company said.