NWC says turbidity to blame for St Catherine lockoffs
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— High turbidity levels have also forced the shutdown of the Sue River water supply system in St Catherine, today, according to the National Water Commission (NWC).
The communities affected are Free Town, Bernard, Sue River, Mizpah, St Faiths, Cassava River, Glengoffe, Goffe Road, Jambos Pond, and Big Road.
The NWC says once the conditions are favourable it will undertake remedial activities to facilitate a re-start of operations and water supply distribution. Earlier today the agency announced lockoffs in Manchester on account of similar turbidity issues.
